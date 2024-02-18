Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.