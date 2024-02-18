Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Down 5%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.76. 32,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 77,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

