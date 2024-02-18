LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $7.23. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 113,270 shares traded.

LifeVantage Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares in the company, valued at $328,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

