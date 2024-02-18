Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 642,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 599,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of -1.08.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

See Also

