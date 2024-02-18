Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stake Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,421 shares during the period. Lithium Americas comprises 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of Lithium Americas worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,832,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,237. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

