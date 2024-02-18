LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

