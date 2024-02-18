Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Trading Down 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

LYFT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after buying an additional 659,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after buying an additional 1,267,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.