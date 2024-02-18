Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

