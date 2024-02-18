Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,337,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,215,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Mangoceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mangoceuticals stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mangoceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.