Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $226.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day moving average of $210.25.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.