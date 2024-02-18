Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 542,212 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,097. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

