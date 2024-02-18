MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $219.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

