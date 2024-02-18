Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.67

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.67 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.66). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.66), with a volume of 240,318 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 420 ($5.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Marshalls Stock Performance
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
