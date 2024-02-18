Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.67

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.67 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.66). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.66), with a volume of 240,318 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 420 ($5.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marshalls Stock Performance

About Marshalls

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £733.61 million, a PE ratio of 3,222.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

