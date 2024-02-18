Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
