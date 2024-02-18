Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

