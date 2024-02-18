Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Materion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 209,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Materion by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.