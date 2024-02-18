McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$2.33. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 38,841 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

