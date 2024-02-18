McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $128.51 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

