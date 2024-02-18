Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Increased to $408.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $408.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.67.

MEDP opened at $391.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $399.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

