Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Mercury General Trading Up 9.7 %
NYSE MCY opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.74.
Mercury General Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 72.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
