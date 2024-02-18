Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Mercury General Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE MCY opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury General Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 5,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.