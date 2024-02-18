M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.85).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.11, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.46.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

