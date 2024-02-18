Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,560,061 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

