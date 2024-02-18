Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 22,291 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.