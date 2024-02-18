Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.43 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 944.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,705,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

TRGP stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $96.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

