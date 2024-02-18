Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

