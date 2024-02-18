Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.76 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

