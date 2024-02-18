Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,836,000 after buying an additional 2,295,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 721,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,238,000. Finally, Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,238,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.