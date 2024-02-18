MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 1.3 %

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.95 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.16. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

