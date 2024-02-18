Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Moelis & Company worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 105,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

MC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 619,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,625. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

