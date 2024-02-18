Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.76

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and traded as high as $154.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 1,020 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.