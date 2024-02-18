MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $543.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $543.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.18.

MDB stock opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.10. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,777 shares of company stock worth $39,183,171 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

