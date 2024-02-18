Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.42.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $370.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 35.28%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

