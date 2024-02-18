Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.42.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $370.76 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.