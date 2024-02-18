Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Robert W. Baird

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $370.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

