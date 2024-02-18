MRC Global’s (MRC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MRC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 104,959 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 558,072 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 193,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 990,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

