Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the period. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises 1.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

TCPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 188,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 29.53 and a quick ratio of 29.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

