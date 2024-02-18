Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $856.23. The stock had a trading volume of 842,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $881.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

