Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for 4.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 31.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX stock remained flat at $21.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.