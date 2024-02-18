Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises approximately 1.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of SLR Investment worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SLR Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 40.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC remained flat at $15.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

SLR Investment Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.