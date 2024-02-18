Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,151. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

