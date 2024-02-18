Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 23,597 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance makes up 3.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.33% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,405,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,873 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 477,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,968. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.28%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

