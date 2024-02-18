Nano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.83 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $179.86 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,846.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00517518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00135898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00233027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00149524 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

