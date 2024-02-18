NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.70

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $32.49. NASB Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.

NASB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.17.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 14.49%.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

NASB Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

