NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $239.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00006793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00077959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,587,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,595,196 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

