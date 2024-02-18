NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $206.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00006575 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00077744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,588,260 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,595,196 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,177,493,581 with 1,040,365,042 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.42650045 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $179,440,658.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

