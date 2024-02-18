Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

