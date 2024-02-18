NEM (XEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.44 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. NEM has a market capitalization of $340.84 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.