Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Nevro has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $627.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Nevro by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nevro by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Venator Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.