Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stake Boosted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Newmark Group worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Newmark Group by 361.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 866,924 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $24,650,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

