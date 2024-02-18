Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,469,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

