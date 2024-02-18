NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,593.99

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,593.99 ($95.91) and traded as high as GBX 8,484 ($107.15). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,470 ($106.97), with a volume of 229,799 shares trading hands.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($92.83) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,810 ($86.01).

The stock has a market cap of £10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,313.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,598.41.

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($106.47), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,387,976.76). Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

